Semi-truck overturns on I-95 at Airport Road in Jacksonville, HAZMAT team responding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on I-95 on the city's Northside.

The crash happened at the southbound ramp from Airport Road to I-95, according to a tweet by the JFRD.

The department's HAZMAT team is on the scene due to fuel leaking from the truck.

Currently, the ramp onto I-95 South is blocked as well as the right lane of I-95 South.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

First Coast News will update this story when more information becomes available.