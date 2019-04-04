According to the JEA Outage Map, 2,500 customers experienced a power outage after a semi-truck crashed into a power pole Thursday in the Mandarin area.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that the crash occurred in the 11900 block of San Jose Boulevard around 10:56 a.m.

Firefighters said that lines were down on the ground and there would be traffic delays in the area.

Police said that two Southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard and Orange Picker Road were closed at the time of the crash.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown and JEA has not said when power will be restored to the area.