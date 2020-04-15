JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semitrailer flipped on Interstate-95 Wednesday afternoon just south of Lem Turner Road, blocking all southbound lanes of traffic for nearly two hours.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash involved injuries. It happened around 1:40 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene at 1:57 p.m.

Crews were able to right the semitrailer around 3:15 p.m.

Traffic could also be seen moving slowly in the northbound lanes on FDOT's live camera, as vehicles approached the crash on the opposite side of the interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted about the crash at 2:07 p.m., advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route while safety crews work to clear the incident.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also tweeted that its crews were responding to the scene.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

