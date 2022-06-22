Section of Lenox Avenue closed Wednesday night for utility work

FDOT says the closure will be from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A section of Lenox Avenue east of the intersection with Lane Avenue will be closed for overnight utility work Wednesday night.

FDOT says the closure will be from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound Lenox Avenue Traffic: Drivers will turn right onto Lane Avenue, left onto Park Street, left onto Lake Shore Boulevard and proceed to Lenox Avenue. Drivers can also turn left onto Lane Avenue, right onto Normandy Boulevard and proceed to Lenox Avenue.

Westbound Lenox Avenue Traffic: Drivers will turn right onto Normandy Boulevard, left onto Lane Avenue and proceed Lenox Avenue.

Anderson Columbia, Co., Inc. is expected to complete this $7.9 million improvement project in spring 2023, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.