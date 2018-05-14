JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A school bus was involved in a crash on the city's Westside Monday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

The crash was reported at 103rd Street and Hillman Drive during rush hour.

Traffic alert....103rd and Hillman involving a school bus...crews already on scene and more en route.... — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 14, 2018

JFRD said crews were on the scene with more on the way.

At this time, no other information was released.

This crash two reported school bus crashes on Monday. Another school bus was involved in a crash on Lem Turner Road and Edgewood Avenue W. Monday afternoon. Twenty-six students from Stanton College Preparatory School and Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts were on board, but no students were injured, according to the Duval County Public School System.

