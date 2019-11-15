Wet weather may have contributed to a school bus crash in the Arlington area on Friday morning.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:15 a.m. near the corner of Merill and Hartsfield Roads and involves a red SUV.

At this time it's unclear if there were any children onboard the bus.

First Coast News has reached out to Duval County Schools and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more details.

This is a developing story.

First Coast News

First Coast News Viewer