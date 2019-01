The St. John's County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) cautioned drivers of a crash involving a motorcycle near Carter Road. The scene has since been cleared.

They tweeted around 8 a.m. that the crash was at Wildwood at Carter Road. Deputies are advising motorists to use an alternate route and to avoid the area.

The motorcycle rider was flown to Orange Park Medical Center with a Trauma Alert condition.

