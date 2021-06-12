Road flooded, sinkhole opens after vehicle hits fire hydrant in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A street in St. Augustine is flooded after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant Saturday morning.
The accident happened between the 1450-1500 block of North Loop Parkway. That road is flooded, according to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office.
The flooding on the road also caused a sinkhole to open, the sheriff's office said.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. Authorities have the flooded portion of the road blocked with tape.
Water has been turned off for residents living in the area for an unspecified amount of time, the sheriff's office said.