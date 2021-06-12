Road flooded, sinkhole opens after vehicle hits fire hydrant in St. Augustine

The accident happened between the 1450-1500 block of North Loop Parkway.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A street in St. Augustine is flooded after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant Saturday morning.

The accident happened between the 1450-1500 block of North Loop Parkway. That road is flooded, according to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office.

The flooding on the road also caused a sinkhole to open, the sheriff's office said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. Authorities have the flooded portion of the road blocked with tape.