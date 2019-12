ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A rider is dead after the motorcycle they were in collided with a vehicle in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reported the crash on Twitter just after 12 a.m. The crash happened on U.S. 1 south of Racetrack Road. FHP said the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 12 a.m., all southbound lanes are blocked. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

