An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is expected to be okay after a crash with injuries on the Northwest side of town.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Soutel Drive and New Kings Road.

According to JSO, the officer was hit by a red-light runner and both the officer and driver of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lanes on new Kings Road should reopen shortly.

