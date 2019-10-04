The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released their preliminary crash report after 5 kids were killed in a fiery crash on their way to Disney back in January.

The report states that the truck driver who caused the crash, 59-year-old Steve Holland, held a legal commercial driver’s license that was in good standing. Additionally, his medical certificate was current until February 2020. The report states that preliminary information suggests that he was operating within the regulated hours of service.

However, First Coast news uncovered court records that show Holland was ticketed multiple times between 2000 and 2014 in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Virginia for violations including speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle, driving an overloaded vehicle and not carrying proof of insurance.

The Florida Highway Patrol initially thought that children may not have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. However, the report from NTSB indicates that five occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts—including three who were ultimately ejected from the vehicle. The driver and front seat passenger were restrained with seatbelts and were not ejected.

Seven of the 16 vehicle occupants were fatally injured, including the two Freightliner drivers and five passengers ejected from the van. Of the remaining nine vehicle occupants, only the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Florida Highway Patrol said Friday that Holland was traveling north on I-75 near Gainesville when he veered into another car, lost control and went through the center divider, striking a southbound church van from Louisiana and another truck. Five children from ages 9 to 14 in the van died.

Florida Highway Patrol identified the deceased as:

14-year-old Joel Cloud

14-year-old Jeremiah Warren

9-year-old Cierra Bordelan

13-year-old Cara Descant

10-year-old Brieana Descant

59-year-old Steve Holland

49-year-old Douglas Bolkema, another semi-truck driver

