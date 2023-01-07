Report: Three kids killed in horrific 4th of July weekend crash were traveling to Miami

The family member has started a GoFundMe to help "give (the) three children a Christian burial.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A family member has confirmed to First Coast News that the children killed near the Florida-Georgia state line Saturday were traveling to Miami to be with family for the holiday weekend.

Troopers say a 10-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy in the first vehicle were killed. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy and 57-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. The driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

The family member has started a GoFundMe to help "give (the) three children a Christian burial." You can find that fundraiser here.

On Saturday, troopers say on two vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near MM-381 in Nassau County around 7:40 a.m.

Both vehicles were occupying the center lane when, for an unknown reason, troopers say the driver of the vehicle in front slowed and/or stopped on the bridge that separates Florida and Georgia.

FHP says the driver of the second vehicle was unable to react in time and slammed into the back of the first car.

FHP says all occupants of the first vehicle were from Bay Shore, N.Y.

The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries, FHP says.