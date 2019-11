It's a slow-go on the roadways this morning with pockets of heavy rain pumping in through sunrise.

The heavy rain will be ending near 8 a.m., with lighter precipitation lingering through 10 a.m.

The risk for hydroplaning is all over our area right now so be safe on the roadways. Here's a look at traffic incidents in our area.

Katie Jeffries

LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: