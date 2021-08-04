Roadway clear after fatal crash involving motorcycle in Putnam County

A man is dead following a crash in Putnam County on Thursday morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound lanes of US-17 are now open Thursday morning in Putnam County following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say all northbound lanes at North Boundary Road would be closed for an extended period of time. The lanes were reported open as of 10 a.m.

Around 5:30 a.m., FHP says a blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide was traveling northbound on US-17 in the left lane. Troopers say around the same time, a white Ford Transit Van was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on N Boundary Road and then attempted to cross over the northbound lanes of US-17 to access the southbound lanes.

The Harley Davidson struck the Ford Transit Van on the left front and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle, says FHP.

Troopers say the driver of the Harley Davidson was transported to Putnam County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man was not identified but the crash report indicates he was 44 and from Crescent City.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

