Portion of road to be closed as St. Augustine prepares to move Confederate memorial

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A small portion of the Avenida Menendez seawall will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday morning as St. Augustine prepares to move a Confederate memorial to Trout Creek Fish Camp.

The closure extends from Cadiz St. to Bravo Lane. The area will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and will reopen by Thursday evening at 8 p.m. The Confederate memorial will be moved from the Plaza de la Constitution.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, traffic on King Street will temporarily be interrupted between Aviles Street and Avenida Menendez.