Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Oceanway area

Police said the crash happened along New Berlin Road and Huckleberry Lane, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A driver has died Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Oceanway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of New Berlin Road in reference to a crash with injuries.

At the scene, officers provided CPR to the driver until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived. That driver was later pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD, police said.

It was determined that while the driver was traveling eastbound in the 3000 block of New Berlin Road the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to police.