JSO officer, two people taken to hospital for treatment after crash on Southside involving semi-truck

There were no life-threatening injuries Sunday after a patrol vehicle was pushed into a stalled vehicle on the Southside by a semi-truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 5:30 a.m., an officer was traveling northbound on Interstate 295 near Gate Parkway when the officer noticed a stalled vehicle.

As the officer's patrol car was approaching the stalled vehicle in the left lane which was flooded, the officer attempted to take evasive action as not to hit the stalled vehicle, police said.

While attempting that evasive maneuver, the officer's vehicle was struck by a semi-truck, pushing it into the stalled car. The semi-truck then struck a concrete barrier, according to police.