A witness tells First Coast News that a vehicle drove through the intersection and into the woods and died.

NOCATEE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a traffic crash in the Nocatee area Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Cross Town Road and Preservation Trail sometime before 5:30 a.m.

A witness tells First Coast News that a vehicle drove through the intersection and into the woods and died. There is no ID on the driver.

Police are expected to release additional information, stay with First Coast News as this story develops.