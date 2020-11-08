Officers aren't sure what caused the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he crashed his car into a ditch on Garden Street early Monday morning and caused a power outage in the area.

Officials said the driver, a Black man in his mid-30's, was the only person in the car. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the crash and pronounced him dead.

Police said they are not sure why he crashed, but they are still looking into it. JEA is on the scene working to fix the outage.

Officials said Garden Street is closed but traffic can get around it through neighborhood streets.