POLICE: 2 lanes of I-95 SB near Emerson Street blocked due to crash with injuries

Two lanes of Interstate 95 southbound near Emerson Street are blocked due to a crash with injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.

Police did not release further details about the incident, but according to a picture of the scene seen from the Florida Department of Transportation traffic feed the crash seems to involve a fire truck.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said they would be providing an update regarding a crash with injuries involving firefighters at 5 p.m. outside of the Baptist Hospital located near Palm Avenue and Prudential Drive.