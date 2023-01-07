Photos surface of horrific 4th of July weekend crash near Florida-Georgia state line that killed 3 kids

Troopers say a 10-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy in the first vehicle were killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — **The images in this story may be disturbing to some.

First Coast News has obtained new photos of a horrific crash that killed three children and injured multiple near the Florida-Georgia state line Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near MM-381 in Nassau County around 7:40 a.m.

Both vehicles were occupying the center lane when, for an unknown reason, troopers say the driver of the vehicle in front slowed and/or stopped on the bridge that separates Florida and Georgia.

FHP says the driver of the second vehicle was unable to react in time and slammed into the back of the first car.

Troopers say a 10-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy in the first vehicle were killed. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy and 57-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. The driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

FHP says all occupants of the vehicle were from Bay Shore, N.Y.