PHOTOS: Man sustains non-life-threatening-injuries after sports car is 'mangled' in Delray Beach crash

A man is surprisingly not seriously injured Sunday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash that "mangled" the sports car he was in, according to the Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said around 8:15 a.m. they responded to the single-vehicle crash located on Interstate 95 South and Woolbright Road involving a McClaren sports car.

At the scene, firefighters were able to extract the man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, from the car. He was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment of his apparent non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.