3 taken to the hospital after crash on Beach Blvd.

According to JFRD, the crash happened on Beach Blvd. just west of Southside Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people were injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Killarney Shores area.

According the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the crash happened in the 8800 block of Beach Boulevard, near Southside Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m.

JFRD reported that one person was trapped inside their vehicle. They were rescued by first responders.

According to JFRD, there are three people who were taken to the hospital with injuries. JFRD did not say the extent of their injuries.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling through the area.