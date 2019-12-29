MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in Marion County after they were struck by a vehicle Saturday just before midnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2015 Kia Optima was traveling southbound on U.S. 441 in the right lane, approaching Northwest 56th Street. Troopers said the driver failed to see the pedestrian, 67-year-old Thomas Lentz, in the roadway, causing the collision.

Lentz was rushed to the Ocala Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to FHP. Charges are pending.