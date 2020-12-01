A 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by a van on a Lake City highway Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan was driving south on US-41 around 4:15 p.m.

For unknown reasons, Eugene Farmer Jr., 25, was walking in the southbound lanes of US-41 before traveling into the path of the van, FHP said.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are working to discover if alcohol plaid a factor in his death.

Charges are not pending in the investigation.