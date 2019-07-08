JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after being struck by a truck in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was dispatched to the scene at Century Street and Berry Avenue at 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, JSO located the truck that struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

Another driver tried to avoid the crash and swerved into a ditch but is OK.