The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic fatality in Mandarin Wednesday night.

According to police, a pedestrian exited their vehicle after stopping it in the median in the 12000 block of San Jose Blvd. near Orange Picker Rd.

After exiting, the pedestrian stepped into the northbound lanes of San Jose Blvd. and was struck by a northbound vehicle.

JSO says the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with officials throughout this investigation.

As of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the northbound lanes of San Jose Bld. at Orange Picker Rd. will remain closed for several hours while the investigation is being conducted.

The victim's identification has not been released, as they are waiting for next-of-kin notification.

© 2018 WTLV