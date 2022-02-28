Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Beechwood area

Drivers should expect delays when traveling through the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in the Beachwood area.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Beachwood Boulevard.

JFRD says there are multiple vehicles involved in the crash. A pedestrian was also hit and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

JFRD did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash.