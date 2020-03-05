A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning while crossing a Southside intersection, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers responded to 10300 Beach Blvd around 12:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with injuries in the area.

At the scene, police determined that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Beach Boulevard intersection.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, according to police. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit and Crime Scene detectives are investigating the incident