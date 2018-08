A man is in critical condition after reportedly being hit by a car on N. Edgewood Avenue.

According to police, the man is believed to be in his 50s. He was hit Tuesday morning while attempting to cross the street, reportedly not in a crosswalk.

The driver involved in the accident remained on scene and cooperated with police. The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

@JSOPIO is investigating after a man was hit by a car along Edgewood Ave this afternoon. Man was taken to hospital w/ life threatening injuries. A witness tells me the victim is homeless and well-known in the area. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/pvWx3DigeH — Bethany Anderson (@BethanyReports) August 7, 2018

