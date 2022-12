FHP says the crash occurred near 103rd street and Hillman Drive around 12:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a car hit them on Jacksonville's Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash occurred near 103rd street and Hillman Drive around 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling west on 103rd street struck a 46-year-old person walking in the road.