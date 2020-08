The broken gas line is located in the 2300 block of College Street, firefighters said. College Street is closed from Post Street to Stockton Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a broken gas line in the Riverside area Wednesday, according to a tweet by the department.

The broken gas line is located in the 2300 block of College Street, firefighters said. College Street is closed from Post Street to Stockton Street as repairs are done.

Drivers should be careful in the area and expect delays. Seek an alternate route if possible.