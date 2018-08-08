Good news drivers! Parts of the northbound lanes of SR-9B are now open!

The Florida Department of Transportation said SR-9B going northbound from CR-2209 to Interstate 95 is now open to traffic. (See the green on the map below.)

The remaining segments of SR-9B phase III project are expected to open to traffic on the following dates:

SB I-95 to southbound SR-9B is projected to open Friday morning, August 10 (magenta)

All other remaining movements Saturday morning, August 11 (yellow on the map)

Photo: FDOT.

