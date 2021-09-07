List: Overnight road closures planned Wednesday, Thursday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are two scheduled overnight road closures and subsequent detours expected to impact traffic on Wednesday and Thursday in Jacksonville.
Zoo Parkway
The I-95 southbound ramp to Zoo Parkway eastbound and Zoo Parkway at the Broward Road interchange will close overnight Wednesday and Thursday.
The 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. closures are needed for construction related to the Zoo Parkway resurfacing and improvement project.
Zoo Parkway eastbound traffic from Broward Road and I-95 southbound will detour south to Edgewood Avenue and access I-95 northbound to Zoo Parkway eastbound.
Southside Connector
Additionally, the Southside Connector (State Road 113) northbound ramp from Regency Square Boulevard North is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
FDOT says the closures are necessary for construction associated with the Southside Connector resurfacing and improvement project.
Southside Connector northbound traffic will detour to Monument Road and Tredinick Parkway to access Southside Connector northbound.