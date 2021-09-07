List: Overnight road closures planned Wednesday, Thursday in Jacksonville

The closures impact the Southside Connector and the I-95 southbound ramp to Zoo Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are two scheduled overnight road closures and subsequent detours expected to impact traffic on Wednesday and Thursday in Jacksonville.

Zoo Parkway

The I-95 southbound ramp to Zoo Parkway eastbound and Zoo Parkway at the Broward Road interchange will close overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

The 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. closures are needed for construction related to the Zoo Parkway resurfacing and improvement project.

Zoo Parkway eastbound traffic from Broward Road and I-95 southbound will detour south to Edgewood Avenue and access I-95 northbound to Zoo Parkway eastbound.

Southside Connector

Additionally, the Southside Connector (State Road 113) northbound ramp from Regency Square Boulevard North is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

FDOT says the closures are necessary for construction associated with the Southside Connector resurfacing and improvement project.