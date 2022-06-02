Overnight ramp closures planned at San Pablo Road at JTB starting June 6

Overnight ramp closures are planned June 6 through June 10, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple overnight lane closures could have a big impact if you frequently drive in the area of San Pablo Road and J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

Overnight ramp closures are planned June 6 through June 10, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. The Florida Department of Transportation says the closures are necessary to complete paving work.

Here is a list of the closures and how they might impact you.

Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, June 7 at 5 a.m

The ramp from eastbound Butler Boulevard to San Pablo Road will close, with traffic detoured to South Beach Parkway, where drivers can access westbound Butler Boulevard to San Pablo Road.

The ramp from San Pablo Road to eastbound Butler Boulevard will close, with traffic detoured to westbound Butler Boulevard to Hodges Boulevard, where drivers can access eastbound Butler Boulevard.

Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, June 8 at 5 a.m.

The ramp from San Pablo Road to eastbound Butler Boulevard will close, with traffic detoured to westbound Butler Boulevard to Hodges Boulevard, where drivers can access eastbound Butler Boulevard.

The ramp from westbound Butler Boulevard to San Pablo Road will close, with traffic detoured to Hodges Boulevard, where drivers can access eastbound Butler Boulevard to exit onto San Pablo Road.

Wednesday, June 8 at 8 p.m. through Thursday, June 9 at 5 a.m.

The ramp from San Pablo Road to westbound Butler Boulevard will close, with traffic detoured to eastbound Butler Boulevard to South Beach Parkway, where drivers can access westbound Butler Boulevard.

Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. through Friday, June 10 at 5 a.m.

The ramp from San Pablo Road to westbound Butler Boulevard will close, with traffic detoured to eastbound Butler Boulevard to South Beach Parkway, where drivers can access westbound Butler Boulevard.