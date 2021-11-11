x
Overnight crash near Cecil Airport involving UHAUL kills one

Credit: FCN
Scene of a fatal crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following an overnight crash involving a UHAUL near Cecil Airport in Jacksonville.

A call for service came in shortly after midnight for a crash on Lake Newman Street and Aviation Avenue.

Crews with JEA were still on the scene around 11:30 a.m. working to repair a damaged light pole.

JEA told First Coast News that the repairs are related to a fatal accident that occurred when a man driving a UHAUL truck hit a power pole.

At this time, the identity of the person who died is unknown.

First Coast News is working to learn more.

