ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Drivers on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park should expect delays due to a crash, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Blanding Boulevard and Suzanne Avenue, according to a tweet posted by the sheriff's office. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if able.

The post said road closures are to be expected.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Clay County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

