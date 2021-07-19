'Operation Southern Shield' annual speeding crackdown set to begin in Florida

The speeding crackdown is an annual summer initiative involving Florida law enforcement agencies as well as agencies in other states such as Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast drivers need to be on their best behavior as this year's "Operation Southern Shield" is set to begin.

Previous data from Georgia Department of Transportation has shown that Operation Southern Shield often makes an measurable impact.

In 2019, the number of traffic deaths in Georgia was 29 percent lower in the final two weeks of July as compared to the first two weeks.

Officials in Florida hope the initiative will also help protect drivers here in the sunshine state.

Watch the live announcement kicking off "Operation Southern Shield" in Florida at 9:45 a.m. right here.