One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the Westside Wednesday that involved an infant, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said that a silver Pontiac sedan struck three vehicles before hitting a utility pole in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South around 10 a.m.

One of those vehicles contained a woman and an infant, they were transported to a local hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

The occupant of the Pontiac was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police initially alerted media of the crash and said that one fatality was involved, but during the briefing, they advised that Traffic Homicide Detectives were still investigating.

At this time, no further information is known about the condition of the driver of the Pontiac.