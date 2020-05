Deputies said at 11:05 p.m. officers responded to the 9700 block of Lem Turner after receiving reports of a crash with injuries.

A person was killed Saturday following a crash on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

At the scene, officers found an individual with life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.