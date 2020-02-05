JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash that happened in the Arlington area Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD reported the crash at the intersection of Arlingwood Avenue and Lone Star Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Just before 4:40 p.m., JFRD reported one person died in the crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Arlingwood Avenue, failed to brake at a stop sign at Lone Star Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Officers said the impact caused the Honda to flip over. The driver was found dead by first responders. The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by JFRD.

The crash remains under investigation.