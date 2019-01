The Florida Highway Patrol says that a crash involving two semi-trucks in Putnam County has killed one person.

FHP tweeted out around 7 a.m. that the collision occurred at SR 100 at Margie Lane. They say that SR 100 is currently closed and drivers should use an alternate route.

According to Troopers, traffic rerouted using SR 26 and CR 315. SR 100 will remain closed for the length of the investigation.