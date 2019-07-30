One person has died after a crash in the Bartram area on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The identity of the person who died has not been released by FHP pending family notification of the death.

Troopers say that at 10 a.m., a 2016 Dodge Charger was headed northbound from Interstate 95 to State Road 9B southbound when the driver failed to control a turn around a curve.

The vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and crashing into multiple trees, FHP says.

