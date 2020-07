One person is confirmed dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash that happened Saturday night on Interstate-295 and 103rd Street in Jacksonville's Westside, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene just before 10 p.m. All northbound lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles as of 11:15 p.m., according to the FHP crash map.

Multiple people were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.