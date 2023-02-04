One killed, one seriously injured after crash on Jacksonville's Eastside

The car lost control on a curve before slamming into a light pole and a tree, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning crash, marking the 48th traffic fatality in Duval County in 2023, according to police.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Mazda was driving northbound on Century 21 Drive at a high rate of speed. The car lost control on a curve before slamming into a light pole and a tree, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at the entrance of the Boathouse Apartment complex.

The car flipped, ending up on it's roof, police said.

One of the occupants was ejected from the car before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The second occupants remained in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.

Neither of occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.