One killed after van crashes into pedestrians in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A van full of teenagers hit two pedestrians in St. Augustine on Saturday morning. One of the pedestrians was killed in the incident.

A van was driving on State Road A1A when two pedestrians tried to cross the road, according to the crash report from Florida Highway Patrol. The front of the van slammed into the pair crossing the street.

Both pedestrians, a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were rushed to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at Flagler Hospital, the FHP report said.