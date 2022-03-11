One injured after car smashes into Neptune Beach church

Investigators believe the driver was heading south on A1A from Atlantic Beach when he lost control of his car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is injured after a fiery crash in Neptune Beach, police said.

Neptune Beach officers are investigating an overnight crash on Thursday morning. A man was taken to the hospital after his car smashed into Neptune Beach Baptist Church. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the driver was heading south on A1A from Atlantic Beach when he lost control of his car. This caused the vehicle to jump the curb and slam into the building. The car then burst into flames.

The man was the only person in the car, officials said. He was yanked from the flames by a Good Samaritan. It is unknown if speed or alcohol factored into the crash.