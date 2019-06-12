Two crashes may impact your morning commute on Friday in St. Johns County And Clay County.

St. Johns County

One person has been seriously injured in a traffic crash along CR 210 W, near the Pilot Travel Center.

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says vehicles cannot travel west of the crash (if you are coming from the east) in order to enter the I-95 corridor or to continue west on CR 210 W.

Motorists approaching I-95 from the west may enter I-95, but “may” not be able to continue eastbound on CR 210.

CR210 will be closed for an extended period of time. Deputies say this may impact school transportation in the area

As of 6:42 a.m., all westbound lanes remain blocked according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Clay County

All westbound lanes are blocked on County Road 220 in Clay County on Friday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened at 2520 CR-220 near the railroad tracks going westbound around 5:30 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., all westbound lanes remain blocked according to the Florida Highway Patrol.