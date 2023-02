The Putnam Sheriff's Office says that there is one fatality and multiple trauma alerts, with medical helicopters flying in the area.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County first responders are working a major crash involving a vehicle fire and at least one fatality Thursday on State Road 19.

One of the patients is a juvenile, deputies say.

SR-19 is completely closed and will be for several hours, officials say.

This is a developing story.

Palatka ~ Putnam County Fire Rescue is responding to a major motor vehicle accident with fire on S. State Road 19 and E.... Posted by Putnam County Fire Rescue Local 3529 on Thursday, February 2, 2023