One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 involving a semi-truck Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 365. Troopers say a 2012 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and collided with a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia (semi-truck).

The driver of the Rav4 was pronounced dead and FHP has not yet identified them.

